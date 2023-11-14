Yasawa group braces for TC Mal

People in the Yasawa Group are drawing from past cyclone experiences to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Mal.

On Naviti Islads, Kese villager Makereta Ravouvou says it has been a calm morning today, which belies the impending threat of the Category 2 cyclone.

Ravouvou says heavy rain persisted throughout yesterday and early this morning, before the eerie calm from 5am today.

She says villagers have been reminded not to be misled by the current calm weather as Yasawa is expected to be adversely affected by TC Mal from later today.

Ravouvou says people in the eight villages of Naviti Islands – Soso, Muaira, Kese, Malevu, Somosomo, Nasoqo, Gunu and Marou are actively preparing for the worst.

TC Mal is expected to affect the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups from later today.