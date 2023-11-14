TC Mal forecast to be Category 3

[Source: Supplied]

The latest track map for Tropical Cyclone Mal released by the Fiji Meteorological Department shows it gaining a category three strength while passing through the Fiji waters.

As of midnight today, it is expected that TC Mal will be a Category 3 and will continue so until at least midday tomorrow.

A Category 3 cyclone has sustained winds of about 111 to 129 miles per hour (96 to 112 knots or 178 to 208 kilometres per hour).

These are strong and potentially destructive winds that can cause significant damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure.

Cyclones of this intensity can cause extensive damage, including power outages, structural damage to buildings, uprooted trees and potential disruption of transportation and communication systems.

Category 3 hurricanes can generate a significant storm surge, leading to coastal flooding in vulnerable areas.

In areas prone to Category 3 cyclones, authorities often issue evacuation orders to ensure the safety of residents and minimize the risk of casualties.