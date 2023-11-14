Controlled movement from 6pm

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko

There will be controlled movement as of 6pm to 4am tomorrow as Fiji faces the looming threat of Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Mal.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko, this is to protect the country and her people from any harmful impact from the impending cyclone, which is expected to impact us from tonight.

Soko says the Fiji Police Force will monitor all movements and no unnecessary loitering will be allowed.

“I want to assure the general public that all decisions made by the emergency committee are anchored on our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all Fijians. And we have done so to ensure consideration of the potential impact and the urgency of our response.”

There are currently eight active evacuation centres, with over 200 people taking shelter and this is one in the central, two in the west and four in the eastern division.

Non-essential civil servants will continue working from home tomorrow with a further update to be given tomorrow on their status.