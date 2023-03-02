Heavy rain expected as TC Kevin forms near Vanuatu

The land areas of Yasawa, the Mamanuca groups, Nadi, Lautoka, and Ba are expected to experience strong winds with speeds of 45 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour from tonight.

This as tropical depression 09F has intensified into a category one tropical cyclone and was named Kevin around 9am today while located about 480 kilometres west northwest of Santo, Vanuatu.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, TC Kevin is currently moving southeast at about seven kilometres per hour and is expected to lie very close to Santo, about 200 kilometres west-southwest, at 6am tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

TC Kevin is rapidly intensifying, with the possibility of it developing further into a Category 2 system.



[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Fiji Met Service says as TC Kevin moves south, to the far southwest of Fiji, parts of the group, especially the land areas of the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Nadi, Lautoka, and Ba, are expected to experience strong winds with speeds of 45 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour from tonight.

It says winds of this strength can break tree branches, damage crops, and weak, unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

Heavy rain is expected from today, especially over Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern parts of Ra, greater Nadi, Lautoka, and the Ba area, interior of Ba and Nadroga-Navosa, Sigatoka, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Flood-prone areas in the Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu, especially Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba and others may once more be at risk of flooding.

There will also be an elevated risk of flash flooding over the weekend and into early next week.

Strong northeast winds with speeds of 20 to 30 knots and gusting up to 45 knots will be experienced over Fiji waters.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough, with poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

From Saturday, damaging heavy swells with wave heights of 4 to 5 meters are expected over Fiji waters, and there is an existing risk of coastal inundation over the coastal areas of Bua and Macuata, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, the Western Division, the Coral Coast, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu, and Ono-i-Lau.

The Fiji Meteorological Service goes on to say hazardous breaking waves and strong currents are risky for swimming, fishing, and other recreational sea activities.

Sea conditions can also be dangerous, especially for small boats, as they can capsize due to large waves and rough seas.

It says the unsettled weather is expected to continue into early next week.