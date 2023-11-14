Displaced villagers fend for themselves in preparation for TC Mal

About 60 families of Nabavatu Village in Dreketi, Macuata who are still living in tents for almost three years have been left to fend for themselves as they prepare for the approaching Tropical Cyclone Mal.

Elder, Jone Bularawa says considering their vulnerability, they have taken the initiative to execute precautionary measures on their own, despite assurance for assistance by the government.

Bularawa says they are not leaving preparations until the last minute, as they have often bore the brunt of severe tropical cyclones.

“Our pastor has requested the villagers to start moving their belongings to the church, and for people to start moving to a nearby school which is an evacuation center.”



Village Elder, Jone Bularawa

Bularawa says they have reduced their dependence on the government and stakeholders, and have taken proactive measures to ensure their safety.

“Today, with only few hours left for TC Mal to pass the Fiji Group … we have not heard from the government or stakeholders but we continue to prepare ourselves for the adverse weather conditions.”

About 300 villagers of Nabavatu in Dreketi, Macuata are praying that they will be spared from TC Mal, as they are still reeling from the impacts of two previous natural disasters, TC Yasa and TC Ana.