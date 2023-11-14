Big waves accompany TC Mal

All communities in the coastal areas are being asked to move to high grounds as waves as high as four metres are expected to accompany the approaching Tropical Cyclone Mal.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko says there will be high tides and in the open waters this will range up to nine metres.

Soko is urging people to move to higher ground now should they feel the need, as most of the cyclone activities will be in the middle of the night into early morning.

“We must also not forget that given the high amount of rainfall recorded so far, the soil is heavily saturated, therefore the threat of landslide occurring is imminent. We therefore plead with the members of the to be on high alert and reach out to relevant authorities should you need assistance.”



NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko

Flooding is also expected to happen in many low-lying areas from later today.