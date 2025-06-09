National Roads Plan in progress to guide future development

The government is developing a National Roads Plan to provide a more structured and strategic approach to Fiji’s road infrastructure development.

Speaking during the Tavua Town Hall meeting yesterday, Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the plan will outline the country’s infrastructure priorities, financing, and implementation strategies.

He says once the plan is finalized, it will guide development in a structured and rational manner.

Ro Filipe adds that roads remain a key priority for the government, but proper financial planning and prioritization are essential to ensure long-term and sustainable development.

