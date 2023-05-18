National Museum plays an important role

Fiji Museum.

The Fiji National Museum plays an important for a sustainable future.

This is the message from Jeremaia Veisa a technical and collections officer at the Fiji Museum.

He says the Fiji Museum houses a lot of artefacts, information, and collections that tell a story or hold historic significance for everyone to enjoy.

“For this year, there is a focus on the fact that all museum have a role to play in shaping and creating a sustainable future through exhibition and educational programs and outreach that the museum conduct.”

The current Museum was officially opened by Governor, Sir Ronald Garvey in January 1955.

Today marks International Museum Day.