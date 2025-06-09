Naqai backs new Labasa bridge plan

Villagers of Naqai in Labasa are backing government plans to construct an alternative bridge to ease traffic flow.

The proposed crossing will serve as a key diversion route, as the main Labasa Bridge is scheduled for major upgrades next year.

Turaga ni Yavusa, Brian Vunibola, says the project is a positive development that will benefit the people of Labasa, given the town’s growing population and ongoing development.

“Fortune knocks once at every man’s door, and I think this will be of great benefit. We have active women’s and youth groups, and most villagers are fishermen, so this project will benefit everyone and contribute to the village’s progress.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vunibola adds that consultations with government officials have been ongoing at every stage, including environmental and fisheries impact assessments, as well as overall infrastructure planning.

He says Naqai, home to about 42 households and more than 200 people, was identified as the preferred site due to its shorter route linking the village to Bouma Settlement, making it accessible for all.

Work on the alternative bridge is expected to begin this year, ahead of the scheduled upgrade of the main Labasa Bridge.