Naitasiri youth numbers plunge by over 30,000

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

Naitasiri’s youth population has dropped dramatically, from over 64,000 in 2017 to just 28,000 in 2023.

This severe decline of 34,000 is significantly impacting the province’s development.

Naitasiri Provincial Youth Council President John William Tamani says youth migration is a key factor affecting the province’s demographic makeup.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlights several issues behind this drastic drop.

However, Tamani also highlights a silver lining: many youths who leave the province often return later to contribute to the development of their respective villages, bringing back valuable skills and resources.

Naitasiri province, comprising 91 villages within 16 districts, faces challenges common to rural areas, including out-migration driven by limited local opportunities and social issues affecting youth retention.

To address the significant drop in the youth population, Naitasiri is launching youth empowerment programs and promoting cultural values.

The province’s leaders are urging families, the government, and traditional institutions to work together to create an environment where young people feel valued and motivated to stay and contribute to their communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.