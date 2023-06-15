Naidu joins FNPF Board

[Source: The Genda Project]

Former Fiji Association of Architects President Adish Naidu has been appointed to the Fiji National Provident Fund Board.

Naidu replaces Kalpana Lal, whose term on the board has come to an end.

FNPF says Naidu brings with him more than 35 years of experience, having worked on various projects locally and abroad as an architect and project manager.

He is a member of the Associate of the New Institute of Architects in New Zealand and is a registered architect with the New Zealand Architects Registration Board and the Fiji Architects Registration Board.

He has also served two terms as president of the Fiji Association of Architects.

The Fund says the new board member has also served in various capacities with Airports Fiji Limited, the Fiji Development Bank, Pacific Green Industries, and the University of the South Pacific, amongst others, and has received various awards for the projects he has worked on.

FNPF says the appointment is in accordance with Section 7 of the FNPF Act, and the fund is confident that with Naidu’s experience, he will contribute immensely to the FNPF’s growing investment portfolio, particularly through their asset management and projects.