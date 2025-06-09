Nadi man ordered seven-day cooling off remand

The man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Nadi over the weekend has been granted bail but will be kept in remand for seven days to cool off.

This was confirmed by his lawyer outside court this afternoon.

John MacDonald is charged with one count of assault.

He appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today and has been bailed on normal bail conditions.

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The alleged assault was captured on camera and has been circulating on social media.

The footage shows a heated confrontation between the accused and his partner during which the man appears to physically attack the woman.