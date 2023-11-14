Nadi family moves into evac center as home under construction

As Tropical Cyclone Mal intensifies its approach towards Fiji, a family in Votualevu, Nadi is not taking any chances, as they have sought refuge at an evacuation centre.

Maeva Adi and her family have moved into the Votualevu Public School evacuation centre as a proactive measure to ensure their safety.

Adi says their family house is currently under construction, making it potentially unsafe during the cyclone.

“We decided to move to the centre because its still daylight and we can see where we are going before anything happens.”

Adi says their family is the first to occupy the centre, emphasizing the importance of early preparedness as they do not want to be caught off guard.

She says 12 of them are currently at the school and they expect more families later today.

Another family of five in the area is taking precautions to safeguard their home.

Vina Lata says they are acting on advice from authorities, and have been busy today putting up shutters, tying down loose items, and strategically placing cement blocks on the roof to prevent it from being blown away by strong winds.

“Yeah today I did not go to work because my husband said to help, our house is very weak so we don’t want to take any risk.”

Lata says its important they prepare now as it will be harder to do things at night.