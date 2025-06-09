MSMEs to access grants faster

[Photo: FILE]

The government is launching a National MSME Database to improve support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

The Ministry states that all MSME grant programs will be integrated into a secure online platform. The system will capture key information, including business size, location, employment levels, sector and challenges.

The Ministry adds that the database will make it easier for businesses, including those in rural and maritime areas, to apply for grants and receive tailored assistance.

It says the platform will also improve coordination between government agencies, development partners, and business support providers.

Stronger MSME data will allow for better evidence-based policies and more responsive support programs aimed at growing the sector.

Businesses that submitted grant applications before today through the previous portal do not need to reapply.

MSMEs seeking assistance can contact MSME Fiji through the Helpline on 163 or email [email protected].

