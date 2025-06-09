MSAF yet to respond as jetty dispute affects passengers

[Supplied]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is expected to release a statement as concerns grow over ongoing disruptions affecting passengers at Ellington Jetty.

FBC News has been reliably informed that discussions are currently underway between relevant authorities to resolve the situation.

This as Interlink Shipping claims that its operations have been affected since yesterday due to an alleged blockage at Ellington Jetty by a vessel operated by Goundar Shipping.

Interlink Shipping alleges that Goundar Shipping’s vessel LP 9 has obstructed access to the jetty, preventing other vessels from berthing and causing delays for passengers.

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The company claims the obstruction is in breach of provisions under the Coastal Trading License, which require operators to ensure their vessels do not interfere with the use of public maritime facilities.

Interlink Shipping further stated that the situation has had a direct impact on passengers, with reports of delays, inconvenience, and safety concerns.

The company is now calling on the MSAF to take immediate action, including resolving the issue urgently, enforcing fixed timetables and berth allocations, and ensuring all operators comply with licensing conditions and maritime laws.

Goundar Shipping Services Limited has defended its position in a public notice issued on social media, urging the public not to be misled by what it described as inaccurate or unverified information.

The company pointed to an approved shipping schedule that all operators are required to follow and questioned why the schedule was not being adhered to.

Goundar Shipping is also calling on MSAF to take responsibility, stating that vessel clearances were being issued despite known scheduling conflicts.