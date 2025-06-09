MSAF probes passenger death aboard MV Ohana

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has confirmed it is investigating a fatal incident involving the Interlink passenger vessel MV Ohana at Suva Wharf earlier this week.

The probe follows reports that a 58-year-old female passenger fainted onboard, was rushed to hospital, and later passed away.

MSAF has extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and says the investigation is being conducted in line with its regulatory responsibilities.

The authority said it cannot provide further details while the investigation is ongoing but reaffirmed its commitment to maritime safety and compliance across Fiji’s transport sector.

