Movement controlled, high risk areas monitored

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is reminding the people that movement will be controlled in high risk areas.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says the public should know that high risk areas will be monitored tonight.

These include coastal areas, flood prone areas, near river banks, squatter settlements, flooded roads and landslide areas.

ACP Driu says this has been done for everyone’s safety and urges compliance with the notice.

The Force will continue to monitor movement tonight as Tropical Cyclone Mal is expected to intensify.



