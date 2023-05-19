Motor show to attract car enthusiasts

The FMF – A Promise of Quality Motor Show will be a fun-filled event at the Damodar City car park in Suva tomorrow.

FBC Events Manager, Shivneel Maharaj says the event aims to bring car enthusiasts together.

Maharaj says the motor show is inspired by the Fast and Furious movie franchise, which will gain a lot of traction, especially among the younger generation.

He adds that along with this, more programs and kid-friendly activities have also been lined up.

“We have Fiji’s very own MATA dance group who will be performing for the people who will be at the venue, and we also have famous TikTokers who will be at the event. Who will be performing, and there is more hipness created for kids. There’s some kids playing area, which we have organized from our end.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.