More than 550 get Diwali hampers

In a bid to highlight the message of light overcoming darkness, Westpac Fiji partnered with the Rotary Club o Fiji and distributed Diwali hampers to more than 550 families across the country.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith said the initiative reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting Fijian communities and celebrating Fiji’s diverse culture.

“At Westpac, we believe in the power of community and giving back. This Diwali, we have once again partnered with Rotary Clubs across Fiji to support families most in need, continuing a tradition we are proud to uphold.” Smith said.

Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset President Ravikash Chand said the partnership displayed the impact of collaboration.

“Together, we are helping make Diwali a brighter occasion for those who might otherwise go without. Working alongside Westpac allows us to extend our reach and deliver meaningful support to families during this very special holiday in Fiji,” he said.

Since 2020, Westpac has worked alongside Rotary to reach households most in need during the Festival of Lights. Over the past five years, the collaboration has provided more than 2,250 hampers across Fiji, each valued at approximately $60 and containing essential grocery items and sweets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.