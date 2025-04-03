More pediatricians to boost capacity

[Source: Healthline]

More pediatricians are set to be recruited and trained to respond to the increasing demand for child healthcare services.

Head of the Pediatric Department Dr. Ilisapeci Tuibeqa, says currently, there are less than 30 pediatricians at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, and they are managing a growing number of child patients each week.

She adds for the past few months, staff have been operating beyond their capacity, leading to longer wait times and greater strain on resources.

Dr Tuibeqa also voiced concerns about the growing exhaustion among staff.

“But then the staff are also advised to take their time off and also have a rest in between. So with that, we’re all trying to keep up with all that’s coming at us. Staff do get exhausted, and they’re taking time off in the weekends on their days off to be able to rest.”

She adds they have made a submission in the upcoming budget in this regard.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu acknowledged the challenge and said that pediatricians will be brought in to address the growing need for specialized care.

“We do have training program that’s currently run by the Fiji National University, and we are grateful for them and the support they provide in terms of training and we do have a number of doctors who are in training so we anticipate to at the end of each year add more pediatricians.”

Dr Tudravu says these measures are aimed at ensuring that children receive the proper care and attention they require.

