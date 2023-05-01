More human rights training for security guards needed

[Source: COS]

Justice Pacific, a human rights group, is calling on security companies to prioritize the human rights of their employees and take immediate action to ensure that all security guards receive basic training.

This is in light of an incident where a security guard was caught on camera assaulting a lady outside EXTRA supermarket in Lautoka yesterday.

Chief Executive Elaine Chandra says such behaviours are seen by security across multiple organizations and show the lack of basic training, which must be standardized across the industry.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are aware of numerous cases of security guards using excessive force, engaging in racial profiling, and discriminating against individuals with disabilities or mental health conditions.

Chandra says it is unfortunate that many security guards are not adequately trained in human rights principles, which can lead to human rights violations.

The CEO says these actions not only violate the human rights of the individuals involved but also contribute to a culture of fear and mistrust that undermines the very purpose of security.

She adds that all security guards should receive basic human rights training that includes principles such as non-discrimination, the right to life and security, and the prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

Chandra says this training should be mandatory for all mall security guards and should be provided by qualified human rights experts.

Justice Pacific is a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights around the world.