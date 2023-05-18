Money raised to upgrade Church Superintendent’s residence

The thirteen circuits of Cakaudrove Division under the umbrella of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma have raised around $60,000 to upgrade the superintendent’s residence in Somosomo Village, Taveuni.

The self-funded initiative is part of the movement by Petaniarama.

Fijian Holdings Limited Chair, Retired Colonel Sakiusa Raivoce while speaking at the fundraiser today, contributed $23, 600 towards the initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

Raivoce says this is a milestone achievement for the 13 circuits of the Cakaudrove Division.

“First, it shows the concern of the members of a residence. Secondly, it shows the faith that exists in the members of a residence.”

Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma’s Cakaudrove Division Superintendent Jovilisi Lumutivou expressed his appreciation for the initiative and praised the unity that exists amongst the members.

The 13 circuits have been preparing for the fundraising event for a year now, after getting approval from the church and the vanua.