Ministry condemns horrific abuse of teenager

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has condemned the alleged bullying and abuse of a 16-year-old boy shown in a video circulating on social media over the weekend.

The footage reportedly shows the teenager being tied up, threatened with a cane knife and forced to inhale marijuana.

Minister Sashi Kiran says the incident is not a prank but a serious act of violence against a child.

Kiran is stressing that the immediate safety and well-being of the boy and his family must be the priority.

She says adults, parents and leaders have a duty to act when children are at risk and to report abuse to the police without delay.

Kiran is urging community leaders, including Turaga ni Koro, chiefs and church leaders, to stand with the family, ensure their protection and send a clear message that violence and intimidation against children will not be tolerated.

She says the incident highlights the need for stronger community involvement, open conversations with young people about bullying and substance abuse, and greater support for parents and guardians.

Kiran states that work is underway on Fiji’s National Action Plan on Violence Against Children, alongside the planned launch of a Parenting App to help caregivers better protect and guide children.

