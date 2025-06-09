Mental health starts before birth

file photo

Mental health in the country is often overlooked until a crisis arises, but experts say it begins even before a child is born.

Acting Chief Medical Officer at St Giles Dr Sheetal Singh states how expectant mothers are treated directly affects the mental wellbeing of future generations.

She explains that from the time a woman is pregnant, everything around her affects the unborn child, what she eats, what she hears, and even how she’s treated.

Article continues after advertisement

She stresses that the environment during those 40 weeks shapes a child’s mental wellbeing.

Dr Singh emphasizes that change must start at home, moving away from blaming others.

“We need to change the mindset of everyone in our community. Stop blaming each stakeholder, ministry, or individual. It starts from home, how we treat our women.”

Acting CEO of the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council, Josua Naisele, highlights the critical role parents have in shaping healthy communities.

In most cases, mental health challenges are often linked to rising crime rates and other social health issues. Both institutions stress the significance of support husbands give to pregnant wives and parents give to their children is vital for improving mental health outcomes in the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.