Meeting the unmet legal needs is vital: Kiran

Fiji’s criminal law system punishes abusers but fails to support victims or empower them to seek redress from others.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran while officiating during the Fiji Law Society’s inaugural pro bono roundtable discussion on Saturday.

Kiran has emphasized the importance of meeting the unmet legal needs not only for the perpetrator but for the victims as well.

The Assistant Minister highlights that the vulnerable Fijians have been left out.

“We say that everyone has legal rights, and of course, we are told that our constitution gives everyone fundamental freedom, but what use are those if people without any money cannot fully use them?”

Kiran says that those who face injustice can only wish they could afford the legal services.

The British High Commissioner to Fiji Dr. Brian Jones, is reminding lawyers that doing something for free is a way to gain people’s trust.

“This investment in giving back and the pro bono privilege, as you called it, I think regenerates this connectivity to societal structure. It regenerates and embeds a culture of the rule of law across Fiji’s communities, and it also establishes a basic trust.”

The Assistant Minister believes that a country cannot find peace, harmony, and prosperity if the rule of law is compromised and justice is not accessible to all.