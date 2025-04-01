Medical school joins fight against cancer

[Source: Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences/Facebook]

The Fiji Cancer Society has secured a partnership with the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences to strengthen cancer awareness and medical support.

FCS CEO Belinda Chan said UPSMHS has agreed to assist with regular screenings and checkups at the University of Fiji campuses.

The school will also provide volunteers for health awareness campaigns.

Article continues after advertisement

She said the school was also keen to formalize the collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding but has committed to immediate support.

Chan outlined the need for more trained specialists, as Fiji currently has only one qualified oncologist.

She said the university has been encouraged to motivate students to specialize in cancer treatment.

UPSMHS Acting Dean Dr Abhijit Gogoi said the partnership would benefit all parties mainly students.

He states students will gain valuable experience by volunteering in cancer-related programs.

The school, Dr Gogoi said was ready to work with Fiji Cancer and looks forward to a more strategic alliance in the future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.