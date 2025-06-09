Manele assumes PIF Chairmanship, ready to endorse Rabuka's concept

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has officially assumed the role of Pacific Islands Forum Chair.

In his first address following the handover from Tonga, Manele described the leaders’ meeting in Honiara as historic, as Forum members are expected to endorse Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s Ocean of Peace concept.

Manele says this, along with the Pacific Resilience Facility, will help strengthen the region’s collective position.

“Take them together it will be a strong political recommitment to resilience and peace across our blue Pacific continent. Indeed I am particularly grateful that in this gathering we will endorse the Ocean of Peace declaration, proposed by the Prime Minister of Fiji, PM Sitiveni Rabuka, a true friend of Solomon Islands.”

Manele says leaders will do this in a spirit of dialogue and shared perspective.

Source: Pacific Islands Forum / Facebook

The Prime Minister also issued an apology to Forum leaders for his decision to exclude some development partners from this year’s gathering in Honiara.

He acknowledged the valuable support of partners and expressed hope they would understand the decision.

In the lead-up to the meeting, Manele had requested that China, Taiwan, and the United States not be invited to this year’s Forum.

He says the Forum looks forward to engaging with these partners at future opportunities.

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister also paid tribute to young people across the region who supported Vanuatu’s efforts to seek an International Court of Justice opinion on states’ responsibilities regarding the impacts of climate change.

Meanwhile, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka received a traditional gift on behalf of the leaders during the opening ceremony and expressed gratitude to the people of the Hapi Isles for hosting the 54th PIF Leaders Meeting.

