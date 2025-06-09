Man accused of $2,000 Facebook fraud

[file photo]

A 39-year-old Namaka man is set to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He is charged in three separate cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He allegedly scammed victims through fake Facebook ads for building materials between 2022 and 2024.

In March 2022, the accused reportedly took $2,000 from a buyer who never received the promised materials. The matter was reported at the Sigatoka Police Station.

In August 2023, he allegedly repeated the scam, taking $550 from another victim. That case was reported in Nakasi.

Just a year later, in August 2024, he is accused of conning a third victim out of $190. A report was lodged at the Lami Police Station.

Police state all three cases follow the same pattern, goods advertised on Facebook, payment made and no delivery.

