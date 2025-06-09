Majority back proposed electricity tariff adjustment

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission reports that 51% of submissions during its electricity tariff review support an adjustment.

The 21-day consultation yielded 975 submissions nationwide, including 65 formal written entries, five focus groups with business leaders, and 905 public responses via surveys and oral consultations.

The FCCC, in a statement, says supporters acknowledged the need to strengthen Fiji’s power infrastructure and transition to renewable energy, though most recommended a phased, gradual price increase.

Article continues after advertisement

It says conversely, 37% of participants opposed any hike, citing cost-of-living pressures and rising household expenses.

Other respondents urged policy measures to protect vulnerable consumers while allowing infrastructure work to proceed.

A wide cross-section of stakeholders – including businesses, consumer groups, and government ministries – participated.

Several ministries proposed a “whole-of-government” approach to support Energy Fiji Limited’s capital investments through fiscal measures intended to reduce the burden on the public.

Following this feedback, the FCCC has deferred its final decision to April 30.

This extension allows EFL more time to discuss financing options and support measures with the government.

The Commission remains committed to balancing energy sector investment with consumer protection.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.