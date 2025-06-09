Lutunauga takes over as Deputy Police Chief

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga has been appointed Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The appointment was made official by Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu on Friday.

The position had remained vacant since Tudravu took office this year.

Lutunauga, a 30-year police veteran is from Nawaca Village in Bua with maternal links to Galoa Island, Lekutu.

He joined the force in 1994 after completing his education at Suva Grammar School. His first posting was at the Labasa Police Station, followed by stints in Delailabasa, Lekutu, and the Northern Division HQ.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2003, he was promoted to Sergeant and posted to the Police Academy as an instructor at the School of Leadership and Management.

He later held key roles in the Planning and Strategic Unit, serving as Manager, Deputy Director and Director of Strategic Planning, Policies, Research and Development.

In 2021, he rose to the rank of Assistant Commissioner and was named Chief Planning, Research and Doctrines Officer. The following year, he became Chief Administration Officer before returning to his previous post as ACP Research and Doctrine.

Lutunauga has completed high-level training in China, Israel, Germany, and Italy, focusing on leadership, security, transnational crime, and UN curriculum writing.

His work extends beyond policing. He chairs the Board of the Fiji Public Service Credit Union and the Asia Pacific Rugby League Federation. He also serves on Suva Grammar School’s Board of Governors.

Most recently, he was appointed by the Australian Federal Police as Co-facilitator of the Design Advisory Group under the Pacific Policing Initiative. The group is tasked with setting up four Centres of Excellence across the Pacific and a regional hub in Brisbane.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.