LTA warns over impersonators and scams

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The Land Transport Authority is urging the public to remain vigilant against scammers impersonating LTA officers and offering to arrange taxi permits and other services in exchange for payments.

The LTA says imposters have been approaching members of the public and falsely claiming they can facilitate permits and other LTA services.

The authority clarified that all LTA transactions are conducted only at official LTA offices.

LTA reminds the public that genuine LTA officers will never call to arrange permits or request payments over the phone.

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Members of the public are urged not to fall for such scams and to report any suspicious activity to the LTA.