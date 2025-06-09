LTA boosts governance measures

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority is stepping up its focus on ethical conduct and accountability among frontline officers as it reviews how road operations are carried out nationwide.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says while the authority has 95 enforcement officers and nearly 40 vehicle examiners, wider deployment of body cameras remains constrained by budget limits, operational demands, data storage capacity and privacy considerations.

He says the LTA is piloting the use of body cameras to support good governance and ethical standards, with six devices currently in operation.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa says strengthening ethical standards during enforcement operations is critical to maintaining public trust.

“While we still have those privacy aspects that we need to consider but while we want to uphold our work ethics in terms of governance and ethical practices. So we also need to be mindful of in terms of the privacy of our officers.”

Rokosawa adds that clear rules are being developed around when body cameras should be activated, warning that unregulated use could undermine accountability and overwhelm systems.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says complaints about ethical conduct and governance are often raised directly with his office.

“But whether there’s some truth in that or not, I don’t know but I’d like to emphasize the importance of ethical conduct for all officers from the operational level right up to the management level.”

He says officers’ conduct must align with public service values and the expectations of the communities they serve.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.