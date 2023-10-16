LTA admits poor customer service

Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa

Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa has acknowledged a significant lapse in customer service within the organization.

Speaking during public consultations held at the Labasa Civic Center, Rokosawa says they have been focusing more on regulations and enforcement but neglecting customer service over the last 20 years.

He says they have received numerous complaints about the misconduct of staff and poor customer service, which has prompted them to take action.

Rokosawa says the public expects a lot from LTA, but they have been failing to deliver.

“This business process to be more customer centric, and through the guidance of our consultants … we will adopt a way and then we will take this process which is more customer centric to a system that can be tailor-made or if not, off the shelf system.”

Rokosawa says they have engaged a consultant to revamp their business process.

The Land Transport Authority will have another round of public consultations to clarify the conditions incorporated into its policies.

It also plans to review its current legislation to address the challenges faced by motorists.