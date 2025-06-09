LPG prices fall as diesel and kerosene rise

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced new fuel and LPG prices, effective tomorrow.

The price of unleaded petrol drops by five cents to $2.56 a litre. Premix also goes down by five cents to $2.40.

But the price of kerosene rises by four cents to $1.76, while diesel goes up by seven cents to $2.30 a litre.

There’s good news for households, with LPG prices decreasing.

A 12-kilogram cylinder now costs $38.05, down by $1.14.

A 4.5-kilogram cylinder drops to $14.27, while autogas falls to $2.02 a litre.

The FCCC says these changes reflect international fuel and freight price movements, as well as foreign exchange rates.

