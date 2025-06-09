Leaders call for faith tolerance

[file photo]

The destruction of places of worship in Fiji is a serious concern and must stop, says Faith Harvest Church Pastor Manasa Kolivuso.

Speaking on FBC TV’s Your Voice Program, Kolivuso emphasized that such acts not only violate the law but also undermine respect for human dignity.

“The fact that some people are destroying places of worship that belong to people of other religions, first, that is wrong according to the law. You’re taking the law into your own hands’’

Article continues after advertisement



Faith Harvest Church Pastor Manasa Kolivuso

Kolivuso highlighted the importance of understanding Fiji’s multicultural and multiracial makeup.

He says the very first people who are doing this wouldn’t accept it if someone came to destroy their own place of worship.



Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu [file photo]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu also stressed the sacredness of places of worship.

“It’s sacred to us, and it is part of our lives to respect our places of worship. This means we should also respect the places of worship of other religions, even though we have different beliefs.”

The police chief reiterated that fostering respect for all faiths is essential for harmony in Fiji, emphasizing understanding, tolerance and adherence to the law as key measures to prevent further incidents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.