Law Convention set to kickoff

Legal professionals from across the Pacific will gather in Nadi this week for the Fiji Law Society Convention 2025, hosted in partnership with the Pasefika Lawyers Collective (PLC).

The three-day convention, which opens on Thursday, at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi, will bring together regional and international speakers to discuss the theme “Embracing Change: The Future of Law in the Pacific.”

The Speaker of the Parliament of Fiji, Filimone Jitoko, is anticipated to officiate the event, setting the tone for discussions on digital disruption, governance, access to justice, and the evolving role of Pacific legal institutions.

The event will also feature experts from Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Kiribati, and the wider Pasefika legal diaspora based in New Zealand and Australia.

According to the Fiji Law Society, the convention aims to strengthen professional collaboration and promote shared strategies to address the region’s legal and social challenges.

The event has been accredited for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) points by the Board of Legal Education, recognizing its importance for professional development.

