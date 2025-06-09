Lautoka Hospital boosts heart care

[ Source: Aspen Medical - Fiji / Facebook ]

Aspen Medical has completed the first cardiac stenting procedure at Lautoka Hospital’s Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory.

The milestone, according to the hospital expands access to advanced heart care for patients in Fiji’s Western Division.

The first patient, 46-year-old Vimelsh Kumar from Votualevu, Nadi had suffered a heart attack in August and was experiencing severe chest pain.

He said he was grateful to the doctors and feels the procedure has given him a new lease on life.

The procedure was led by Aspen Medical Specialist Physician and Cardiologist Dr Bharatvansh Bali in partnership with the MIOT team.

He said Kumar had a 99 per cent blockage in the right coronary artery which required urgent treatment.

Dr Bali explained that PCI stenting is minimally invasive, using a small wrist puncture to insert catheters, wires, and balloons.

He states patients can start walking within hours and often be discharged the same day or the next morning.

Dr Bali said the successful procedure was a historic moment for Lautoka Hospital and shows the hospital’s growing ability to provide specialist care locally.

He added that coronary angiograms are already performed regularly, and the first stenting marks the start of expanded cardiac services that will help more patients receive timely treatment at home.

He urged the public to seek medical advice promptly if they notice heart-related symptoms, stressing that early detection and timely treatment can save lives.

Dr Bali said the cardiothoracic team runs full-day clinics on Mondays and half-day clinics on Fridays with surgeries throughout the week.

All services including post-operative care, rehabilitation, medication, counselling and dietary guidance are free for Fijian citizens.

