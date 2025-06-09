Laptops empower students’ digital literacy

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

The donation of 50 laptops by Asco Motors and the Asco Motors Foundation yesterday marks a significant step in enhancing digital literacy among students, especially in rural and maritime schools.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says many students in these areas have shown reluctance in using laptops and computers, which affects their ability to engage in modern teaching and learning methods.

Radrodro says this initiative provides a crucial platform for students to become more comfortable and proficient with technology in their respective schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we have also encountered during our visitation in some of the schools in the rural and maritime areas, students have a hesitancy in operating a laptop, a computer. So this will give them a platform to get used to the use of computers in their respective schools.”

Alongside improved digital skills, Radrodro says the education system is witnessing a positive trend with a growing number of students from 10,000 to 12,000 participating in virtual exams.

He says this rise reflects the system’s increasing adaptation to technology and the expanding access to education, which works well for the future of learning across the country.

As part of the initiative, Datec will provide one year of backup technical support for the donated laptops, ensuring schools receive ongoing assistance to maintain and maximize the use of these devices for educational purposes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.