Landowners elated with return of overplanted pine

Landowners of Vunikawakawa Village in Macuata have a reason to smile after the iTaukei Lands Trust Board announced a resolution to the ownership issue of overplanted pine on their native land.

Turaga Ni Mataqali, Petero Namoce, says their dream has come true with the decision to return overplanted pine to landowners.

Namoce says it will help fund a number of development projects in their village.

“The first project is to construct an evacuation center. Our village is prone to flooding; the majority of the houses would be under water when there was heavy rain or during a natural disaster. This is why we need to have an evacuation center.”



Turaga Ni Mataqali, Petero Namoce

Namoce says it is a fair resolution that will benefit both the landowners and stakeholders.

Minister for Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu, says this is part of the government’s commitment to improving the well-being of landowners.

Ravu emphasizes the importance of independence among landowners, as they have an abundance of resources that can be utilized to improve their livelihoods.

The overplanted pine covers 175 hectares of land, and its royalties will benefit over 300 villagers.