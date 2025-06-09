Lakeba families thrive on Suluka

The leaves of screw palm, or pandanus, locally known as suluk, have long been a reliable source of income for families in Lakeba Village, Namuka in Macuata.

Village headman Apenisa Kolivuso says the practice has been passed down through generations and continues to support households whenever extra income is needed.

He says that at the Labasa market, each string of leaves sells for $8 to $9, where a family can prepare 30 to 40 strings in a week, earning over $240, a significant contribution to household income.

“Sometimes, when we can’t go out to fish, we turn to collecting suluka leaves. It’s good money, but it requires patience because of the process. It has been assisting families and our village for generations.”

Kolivuso adds that the practice is widespread in the Namuka district, where elders and women typically spend the morning collecting the leaves and return by midday or evening, brushing through areas where the plants grow and carrying them back to the village.

“This proves that everyone can earn if they have the will to do so. It also keeps youths and elders engaged in productive work, helping reduce crime in our communities.”

For generations, suluka leaves have remained more than just a plant; they are a lifeline, sustaining families and strengthening the Namuka community’s resilience.

