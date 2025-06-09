Lack of skilled workers threatens access to care

file photo

Access to healthcare remains a major challenge across Fiji, with the shortage of skilled medical staff identified as the key issue, the Health Ministry says.

Head of Wellness Dr Devina Nand states trained personnel are essential not only to deliver services but also to ensure medicine availability, supply management and effective healthcare operations.

She adds that many still rely on traditional medicine, delay seeking treatment, and do not follow prescribed care, leaving preventive health measures underutilized.

“So that’s another barrier that we need the people to realize. When we give advice, it’s important. And advice when they’re sick where they have to take their medications, we’re asking them to do some tests, these are important for their own well-being.”

Health Minister Dr Antonio Lalabalavu stresses the urgent need for public awareness campaigns, preventive programs, regular screening, and improved treatment services to address rising health risks.

“So there’s always more to do, and that is why initiatives such as this where we dedicate a month specifically for cardiac care and screening are so important.”

Dr Nand also warns that unhealthy locally produced and imported products are exacerbating health problems.

She calls for stronger partnership with industries and trade partners to provide healthier options and educate the public on food labels, empowering people to make informed dietary choices.

The Ministry said closing these gaps was critical to improving health outcomes, strengthening systems, and ensuring all communities have access to quality care.

