Labasa Town exhibits spirit of nationalism

Hundreds of Fijians had converged in the heart of Labasa Town to partake in a parade through the town as they exhibit their spirit of nationalism.

Individuals from diverse backgrounds have taken to the streets their shared love for the country, a display of their commitment to celebrate Fiji Day.

Students to workers from the public and private sector donned their blue-wear, with hundred illustrations of the noble banner blue flying in style.

It is a fun-filled day, with a lot in store for your families and friends to mark the significant date in history for thousands of Fijians in the Northern Division.

The 53rd Fiji Day celebration for the Northern Division has commenced at Subrail Park in Labasa, officiated by the Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea.