Kuridrani reaffirms government’s focus on agriculture services

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots service delivery following his familiarisation tour of agriculture stations in the Western Division.

Kuridrani visited stations in Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, and Lautoka, where he engaged with staff and technical officers to assess operations and identify areas needing government support.

He said the tour was an important step in ensuring that government resources are aligned with farmer needs and that agriculture stations continue to serve as vital hubs for crop advisory services, waterway management, and farmer outreach.

The Assistant Minister highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration between divisional and central teams and stressed that feedback from the field would shape the Ministry’s future planning and capacity-building efforts.

Kuridrani added that the Ministry’s priority is to enhance service excellence, empower frontline teams, and deliver on the government’s broader vision for food security and rural development.

