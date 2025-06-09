Kitchen blaze claims life

[file photo]

A woman in her late 70s died after a fire tore through her home along Lakena Irrigation Road in Nausori last night.

She was alone when the blaze, believed to have started in the kitchen, quickly engulfed the house. Trapped inside, she had no way out.

Her body was later recovered and taken to the Mokani Health Centre Mortuary.

A joint investigation with the National Fire Authority is underway. The team is also working to confirm the cause of the fire.

Police state investigations are ongoing.

