Kiran calls for nationwide suicide awareness

The Western Division has recorded the highest number of suicides.

It accounts for 43 percent of deaths and nearly half of all attempts between 2020 and last year.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states the latest figures are disturbing and call for urgent national attention.

In just four years, Fiji has lost 489 lives to suicide, with 446 people surviving attempts.



Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Young people aged 18 to 24 are the most affected. Teenagers 13 to 17 and adults over 60 are also at high risk.

Kiran said the data shows suicide was cutting across generations, from youth with futures ahead to elders who carry Fiji’s wisdom.

Men are especially vulnerable. They account for 76 percent of suicide deaths and 54 percent of all attempts.

Kiran pointed out that many men suffer in silence.

Social pressures, she states, stop them from speaking up, and that silence is costing lives.

The Minister said it was time to end the stigma around mental health and normalise asking for help.

Kiran is calling on families, churches, and communities to watch out for those in distress and offer support not judgement.

“We must make support systems part of everyday life so that no one suffers alone.”

Kiran said help was available. She urges anyone in crisis to reach out.

Free helplines include 1325, 1560, 5626, 1543, or contact the Fiji Police or a medical professional.

On this World Suicide Prevention Day, Kiran is reminding Fijians that the message is clear and that is to speak up, seek help and value every life.

