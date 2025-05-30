Khan embraces Sukuna’s legacy for a united Fiji

For many, the commemoration of Ratu Sukuna Day is just a tribute to the late statesman and how he paved the way for a modern Fiji.

But for Daris Daniel Khan, a Year 12 student at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, it was an inspiring story about building an integrated nation.

As an Indo-Fijian with a Muslim background, some might wonder how he fits into what is often seen as an iTaukei school. But for Khan, it’s the school motto, “To Higher Things We Strive”.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan further adds that, Ratu Sukuna represent leadership in all of its aspect, with purpose, integrity and courage.

He says that by learning from the school and following in the footsteps of Ratu Sukuna, he has been able to overcome personal challenges and thrive, especially in sports.

Earlier this year, Khan represented the school at the Coca-Cola Games, played in rugby competitions, and was later selected to represent the national Under-16 team.

When asked if events like this should be held every year, Khan says he fully supports the idea.

“It helped me see my friends’ backgrounds, where they come from, their languages, their challenges. Ratu Sukuna (day) didn’t just help me connect with them, I also learned more about their cultures, and it helped me grow into a better and more mature person.”

Khan says it’s not just a national day to honour a great leader, but also a chance to celebrate Fiji’s cultural diversity.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.