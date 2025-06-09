K9 sniffs out drugs at Lakeba jetty

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A man has been arrested at the Lakeba jetty this morning for allegedly carrying illicit drugs.

The arrest was made during a routine inspection by a joint team deployed under special operations on the island.

Police say the Fiji Detector Dog Unit’s K9 officer detected a clear plastic bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana inside a vessel that arrived earlier today.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The suspect is in custody as investigations continue.

The seized substances will be sent for testing.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The joint team includes officers from the Detector Dog Unit, Police Mobile Force, and Central Division. Police confirm operations on the island are ongoing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.