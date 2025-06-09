Investment interest grows, but challenges remain

As Fiji works to grow its economy, attracting foreign investment continues to be a priority, which Investments Fiji say remains an ongoing challenge.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says while investor interest has increased, Fiji’s small market size and distance from major global markets continue to pose obstacles.

Last year alone, investors from 52 countries expressed interest in Fiji, with the number of managed investment projects increasing from 189 to 224.

Chetty says while this growth is encouraging, it also brings new pressures, particularly in getting projects off the ground.

“All those positive growth that we see also increases challenges, so the first challenge is obviously we’ve seen as I’ve mentioned growth in interest to invest in Fiji right, so with that growth will also come challenges it’s not that the challenges are bad but that shows as we grow our economy those challenges will come and we should plan for the future.”

He notes that approval processes, engagement with resource owners, and coordination across agencies can slow project implementation, but are necessary to ensure long-term stability.

Despite these challenges, Chetty says forward planning and continued government support are key to sustaining investor confidence.

