Interactive display honouring Ratu Sukuna's legacy

A captivating interactive display dedicated to the life of Ratu Sukuna will be showcased on the verandah of the Fiji Museum throughout the celebratory week.

Technical and Collections Officer at the Museum Jeremaia Veisa says with a focus on engaging visitors, the display will provide a wealth of information about the collections, objects, and archival documents associated with Ratu Sukuna, all of which are meticulously preserved.

In addition to the interactive display, the Museum will host a series of talanoa sessions featuring distinguished guests who will delve into Ratu Sukuna’s close relationship with the special invitees.

“His objects that are kept at the Fiji Museum are his decorations and medals that have been awarded to him through his lifetime, we also have his formal coat that he normally wears during formal functions especially the one he wears during his days at Oxford.”

These sessions, Veisa states aim to illuminate the remarkable life and significant contributions of Ratu Sukuna, allowing attendees to gain deeper insights into his work and achievements.

Furthermore, an exclusive leadership village will be established at the Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, serving as the focal point for a range of other exciting events and activities.

This village will provide a platform for further exploration of Ratu Sukuna’s extraordinary legacy and the enduring impact he had on Fiji.

The Fiji Museum’s initiative to commemorate Ratu Sukuna’s life through an interactive display, talanoa sessions, and a dedicated leadership village underscores the importance of preserving and celebrating the rich history and cultural heritage of Fiji.