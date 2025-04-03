Insurance complaints total $1.7m

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has revealed issues in the insurance industry, with 216 complaints received between 2019 and 2024, totaling approximately $1.7 million.

However, the Council stresses that these figures only reflect a fraction of the actual complaints, as many consumers either remain silent or seek help from other authorities.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the majority of consumer complaints in the insurance sector involve delays and disputes over payouts, especially related to vehicle insurance claims.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the trend that you see in these complaints is that it has remained high across all these years indicating systematic issue with claim settlement and repair service coordination.”

Shandil says the council is actively engaged in multi-platform awareness campaigns to educate consumers about their rights and responsibilities.

“So we try to educate our people on how to make informed decisions, the importance of going through the documents thoroughly before signing it, because as we all know it’s a legal document.”

Shandil says the council continues to advocate for stronger regulations and transparency within the insurance industry, urging regulators to take action to address these issues and ensure that consumers are better protected.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.